Liam Gallagher offers Robbie Williams olive branch after previous feuds

Liam Gallagher has reconciled with Robbie Williams on Twitter yesterday (May 27).

Earlier this week, Williams seemingly reignited a long-standing feud between the pair when he said Gallagher’s former band, Beady Eye “weren’t very good.”

Williams and Gallagher were friends back in the ’90s but came to loggerheads on a number of occasions, including when Williams challenged Gallagher to a fight at the 2000 BRIT Awards.

Now, Gallagher has reached out to Williams in light of recent news that Williams’ father had developed Parkinson’s disease.

Writing on Twitter, Gallagher jokingly addressed Williams as “Robbie Balboa” seemingly in response to their previous feuds before wishing the former Take That star well.

“Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x.”

Williams then responded, writing: “Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob.”

Speaking about his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis recently, Williams said he has been experiencing “fear and panic” after being separated from some members of his family through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away,” he told The Mirror.

Going on to speak about the lockdown and the affect it has had on him, Williams said: “My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year. “It’s been terribly challenging for us,” he told Good Morning America.