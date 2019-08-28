Liam Gallagher reflects on today’s 10th anniversary of Oasis’ split

"All was good in the world back then"

Liam Gallagher has reflected on the 10th anniversary of Oasis‘ explosive break-up.

Today (August 28) marks 10 years since the Manchester icons broke up only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

Gallagher also said he still “feels the pain” of the split and claimed that “all was good” at the time of the break-up. In contrast, Noel has claimed that the row in Paris was the result of simmering tensions within the band.

“I can’t believe it, mate. All was good in the world back then. Ten years ago, all was good in the world, and now it’s all went, you know… But I think we’re doing alright again, so it’s all good in the world,” he said.

“These things are meant to happen. These things are meant to try us, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, as Taylor Swift says.”

This comes as Liam’s solo star continues to rise, with today seeing the release of the ‘One Of Us’ video – taken from his second solo record.

The former Beady Eye and Oasis frontman is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single to be released from the album so far after ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’

Gallagher has also teased a return to Knebworth next summer – the site of Oasis’ most famous gig.