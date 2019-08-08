Liam Gallagher rejected a song for his new album offered up by Feeder’s Grant Nicholas

'Why Me? Why Not' is out on September 20

Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas has revealed that he offered Liam Gallagher the band’s next single for his forthcoming new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’, but it was rejected.

‘Blue Sky Blue’ is set to feature on the band’s new own new LP ‘Tallulah’, which is released tomorrow (August 9).

”On this album (‘Tallulah’) I had a song I wrote with a bit of a Liam head on. Our next single, ‘Blue Sky Blue’, I kind of wrote and thought this would be quite a good song for Liam,” Nicholas told BANG Showbiz.

”But by the time I had it done and I mentioned it to Katie (Gwyther, publicist to Liam and Feeder), she said that they had already finished the album, so I was too late.”

Despite the snub, Nicholas said he would like to work with Gallagher in the future.

He added: ”I have met Liam a few times and I think I could actually write some really good stuff for him. We are different bands, Oasis was a different vibe, but we were both about big melodies and guitars.

”You would be amazed at how many fans we have in Manchester, we’ve got so many fans from there. There is obviously something in our music that fans of Oasis like.”

Earlier this week, Peter Crouch revealed that he was recently asked to play bass with Gallagher.

”Music is a passion of mine. I’d like to get into promoting new bands. Liam offered me a job as a musician the other day,” Crouch said. “He was like: ‘When we do a big gig, just learn the bass to one tune and you can come up and play with us’. I said: ‘I’d love to do that but I don’t have any musical talent’.”

Liam Gallagher releases his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20.

Meanwhile, two special vinyl LPs of ‘Definitely Maybe’ are being reissued to mark the 25th anniversary of Oasis‘ debut album later this month.