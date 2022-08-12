Liam Gallagher shares hip-hop infused ‘Diamond In The Dark’ remix by DJ Premier

Liam Gallagher has shared a new remix of his track ‘Diamond In The Dark’ by DJ Premier – you can listen to it below.

The original version of the song appear’s on the former Oasis frontman third solo studio album, ‘C’mon You Know’, which came out in May.

Premier’s spin on ‘Diamond…’ marks Gallagher’s first official remix. The legendary Gang Starr producer has previously worked with the likes of Dr Dre, Jay-Z, Nas and Notorious B.I.G..

“I have always been a huge fan of remixing songs,” he explained in a statement. “To get an opportunity to make one over Liam’s incredible vocal sound and style guided me to making it bounce high like a rubber ball filled with too much air.”

The re-work sees Gallagher sing to a grooving hip-hop beat that underpins Premier’s signature vinyl scratching, vocal samples and a prominent piano loop. While adding grit to the track, the remix remains largely faithful to its original structure.

Tune in here:

DJ Premier’s new remix completes Gallagher’s ‘Diamond In The Dark’ EP, which also includes a live version of the song recorded at Knebworth Park, as well as a cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Bless You’ (listen here).

In a four-star review of Gallagher’s most recent full-length record, NME wrote: “At once experimental and familiar enough to keep his stunning second act on course, ‘C’mon You Know’ finds Liam Gallagher having his cake and eating it – and there’s plenty to go round at this party. If he doesn’t overthink it, why should you? Turn off your mind, relax and bring the cans.”

‘C’mon You Know’ bagged Liam Gallagher his fourth consecutive UK Number One album as a solo artist, and last month featured in NME‘s ‘best albums of 2022… so far!’ list.