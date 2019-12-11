Liam Gallagher hits out after Australian show is cut short during ‘Supersonic’

Liam Gallagher has hit out after his show in Melbourne today (December 11) was cut short due to the venue enforcing a “tight curfew”.

The former Oasis frontman was playing at the city’s Margaret Court Arena as part of the Australian leg of his ‘Why Me? Why Not.‘ tour.

After returning to the stage for an encore, which began with Oasis track ‘Acquiesce’, organisers pulled the plug as Gallagher was mid-way through ‘Supersonic’. Advertisement Airing his frustrations on Twitter, LG said of the mishap: “Well that was a load of wank getting cut off last song we weren’t that bad I’ve heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it.

“Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG x”

In the comments section, one fan who was in attendance reported of issues with the sound. “I’m never happy with my sound it’s a constant fucking battle nobody’s fault I’m just a mental cunt who doesn’t know what he wants,” Gallagher responded.

Gallagher and his band were cut off during the first chorus of ‘Supersonic’, with the crowd going on to sing the track as others booed – you can watch the moment unfold in the below video.

“Jeezus man. Cutting ‘Supersonic’. There would be riots in the UK,” said one LG follower. Gallagher replied: “Exactly.”

Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, has been confirmed as the first headliner for next summer’s Reading & Leeds Festivals. He’s also set to top the bill at Latitude alongside Haim and The Chemical Brothers.

These scheduled festival appearances will follow the former Oasis man’s huge return to Heaton Park next June.