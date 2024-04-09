Liam Gallagher responds to Andy Bell’s comments on an Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has responded to Andy Bell‘s recent comments about a potential Oasis reunion.

Bell played bass for the Britpop band between 1999 and 2009, before joining Gallagher’s group Beady Eye. During an interview about Ride‘s new album ‘Interplay’ and their upcoming tour, Bell said Oasis would “probably” get back together at some point.

“Yeah, they probably will. I think yeah, they probably will do it,” he explained. “I don’t think it looks likely right now, but life is long, isn’t it?”

Bell went on to mention The Stones Roses‘ past reunion, saying that it “happened completely against the way things were looking”.

“They were not getting on at all, and there was a lot of bad blood in the press and stuff with the Roses, and then suddenly you were hearing about gigs,” he added. “I think we could see something like that for Oasis”.

Writing on X/Twitter this morning (April 9), Gallagher said: “Andy Bell from Ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and it’s not clever LG x.”

He then replied to a fan who argued that Bell was “just saying what you’ve said a million times already” – referring to Gallagher’s comments on a possible Oasis comeback in recent years.

LG wrote: “I’ve never mentioned [an] Oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move [on] for our own mental health.”

Re-posting Liam’s message, Bell said: Apologies! Didn’t mean to get anyone’s hopes up, nothing to see here! X.”

You can see the exchanges below.

Oasis are set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ this year, but Noel Gallagher has ruled out a reunion to mark the milestone.

However, Liam will be embarking on a special UK and Ireland tour that will see him perform the record in full. He’ll also showcase ‘Definitely Maybe’ in its entirety when he headlines Reading & Leeds 2024 in August.

Last October, LG claimed that Noel had been asked to participate in the UK/Ireland dates, but he “refused”.

Speaking to NME in 2020, Liam said an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very fucking soon”, with Noel revealing in early 2023 that he would “never say never” to the idea. However, LG subsequently argued that his estranged brother had “done a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

Noel then discussed a potential return for Oasis during an interview with NME last summer. He said he would “inevitably” be approached about a tour, but added: “There’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go.”

In October, the High Flying Birds frontman accused Liam of trying to “rewrite history” regarding Oasis’ “dreadful” final year together. “The last tour was not happy,” he explained.

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has said that he would like a comeback to go ahead because of what it would mean to the “younger fans” of the band.

Liam Gallagher released a collaborative album with John Squire in March, with the duo having recently wrapped up a UK, Ireland and European tour. They’ll play a show in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday (April 11).

Andy Bell has also recalled how he ended up joining Oasis: “It was a couple of years after Ride split, and I was in a new band called Hurricane. We had broken up, and there had been a story in the papers saying that my band had broken up, and I guess [Oasis] realised I was knocking around.”

In January, Ride spoke to NME about their new album ‘Interplay’. “The core of it is the interplay between us and what we have together as a band,” Bell explained. “Why are we doing any of this? It’s because we want to keep this thing going.”