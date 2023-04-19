Liam Gallagher responds to “lost” Oasis album made by AI

Liam Gallagher has responded to the “lost” Oasis album that was created using AI and recently went viral.

The album was made by UK band Breezer, who imagined what it would sound like if Oasis were to reform and release a new album in 2023. It featured Breezer’s original tracks – written throughout 2021 – with the singer’s vocals replaced by an AI-generated version of Gallagher’s.

Less than a week since debuting online, the album – cleverly named ‘AISIS’ – has already gathered tens of thousands of views, kickstarted an online debate, and had an overwhelmingly positive response from many Oasis fans.

Even more surprising, however, is that former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher enjoyed the project, and has taken to social media to praise the indie band for making something “better” than a lot of other releases.

The response was prompted when a fan asked the singer if he had “listened to the AISIS album yet” on Twitter earlier today (April 19). To this, Gallagher responded saying that he had only listened to the album in part, but was still impressed.

“Not the album heard a tune,” he explained. “It’s better than all the other snizzle out there.”

He then told another follower than he found the project “Mad as fuck” and that “I sound mega”.

According to the YouTube description, Breezer created the Oasis-inspired project after they became fed up with waiting for the iconic Brit-pop band to reform.

“AISIS is an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums,” they wrote.

“We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out. It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out.”

At time of writing, the album has become a hit among fans, with 1,700 thumbs up versus just 44 thumbs down. Fans have also taken to the comment section to share their praise of the album: “I am a huge Oasis fan right from 1994 and this is like stepping into an alternate dimension – blown away – Amazing,” one user commented.

Another added: “This is incredible. Amazing songwriting and to me it sounds like a modern-day Oasis. Fantastic production as well. Loved the reference at the end of Bittersweet.”

While fans have rejoiced at the new AI-developed album, the possibility of the band reforming is one that still hangs in the balance.

Over recent years, both Liam and Noel Gallagher have taken an on-again-off-again approach to an Oasis reunion. Most recently, however, Liam put a dampener on the prospect by criticising his brother for doing “a lot of damage” to the brand.

This followed an interview Noel did with French outlet France Inter, where he claimed that he was open to a reunion, but knew that his brother wouldn’t contact his management to organise it.

Responding to the comments, Liam took to social media to explain why he isn’t reaching out, stating: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band/brand. He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are today.”

In other AI news, this week saw Universal Music Group remove an AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd from all streaming platforms after it went viral.

The song ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ gathered over 13million views on TikTok alone within a matter of hours, and replicated the voices of both artists using artificial intelligence. Explaining why they removed the song, Universal Music described the project as “a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law” and also claimed that the song had the availability to “infringe” on pre-existing content.

Earlier this year, Bad Seeds frontman Nick Cave also spoke out against the use of AI to write songs, stating that he wanted the ChatGPT platform to “fuck off and leave songwriting alone”. The comments followed his previous condemnation of using AI platforms — where he described the process as a “grotesque mockery of what it means to be human”.