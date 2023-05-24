Liam Gallagher responds to Noel calling him a “coward” over Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has responded to recent comments made by his brother Noel, accusing him of being too much of a “coward” to organise an Oasis reunion.

Noel was speaking to talkSport radio this week, when the High Flying Birds frontman and former Oasis member discussed the possibility of the Brit-pop icons reforming — and suggested that blame should be put on Liam.

“Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan,” he said on the White & Jordan show.

“He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

He continued, saying that his brother is guilty of getting “people’s hopes up” with his comments on social media — meaning he is made to look like the one “dropping a big foot on it” when plans don’t come together.

“Liam is forever going on about it!” 😬 “He’s being a little bit disingenuous!” 😮 “He won’t speak to me – he’s a coward!” 😱 Noel Gallagher invites Liam Gallagher to call him up about a potential Oasis reunion. pic.twitter.com/1mt6QlmyUl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2023

Now, in a series of tweets, Liam has responded to the comments — claiming that they’re not true and that Noel “hates Oasis fans”.

“I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD,” he wrote this morning (May 24).

“He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans [but] doesn’t mind them buying his records”, he added in a second update, later reiterating the statement for a fan who said Noel doesn’t feel that way “at all”.

I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you 🛎 end — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2023

He’s full of shit he HATES oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2023

HATES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2023

The AIDS comment in the tweet references past controversy surrounding Noel, when the singer-songwriter wished the life-threatening virus on members of Blur at the peak of their rivalry in the mid-’90s. He later apologised for his comments, and claimed that he made the statement while high: “We were all fucked taking drugs… I kinda thought we were speaking off the record, but of course there was a tape recorder on,” he explained (via FemaleFirst). “But, there you go. I obviously don’t wish that. A bad cold I should have said. Flu maybe?”

The reference to Manchester in the update is a nod toward’s Liam’s participation in the One Love benefit show held back in 2017. Organised by Ariana Grande following the terrorism attack at her show earlier that year, the concert also starred Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

There has been an abundance of comments about a potential Oasis reunion in recent years — many of which have accelerated by the upcoming anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, which turns 30 next year.

For the most part, the brothers have had a largely on-again-off-again approach to the idea. In a cover interview with NME three years ago, Liam claimed that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Additionally, back in January, Noel also caught fans’ attention when he claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

More recently, however, another dampener was added to the debate, when Liam accused his brother and former bandmate of doing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a band”.

The accusation followed comments Noel made in a previous interview, saying that he is open to the idea of a reunion but Liam is unwilling to reach out to make it become a reality.

Former guitarist Bonehead also weighed in on the debate earlier this month, and said that he would like the rebranding to go ahead because of what it would mean to the “younger fans”.

“I’d love to see it…when I’m on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’, the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day,” he said.

“I look at that first ten rows when I’m playing an arena with Liam, and they’re like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren’t even born until well into Oasis’ career. So if there was a reunion, wouldn’t it be worth it for them? … You hear that Liam? You hear that Noel?”

While uncertainty surrounds an Oasis reunion, it has been confirmed that they will be releasing a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album next year, featuring previously-unreleased material recorded at the time.

Elsewhere, Liam also announced that he had plans to play ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full to celebrate the event — although he only plans to take the show to a few “biblical” venues.