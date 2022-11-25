Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James

Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds.

James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton as a cheese farmer — then said he was “delighted to hear” that Gallagher could be set to move nearby.

Advertisement

“I hope he does take the plunge, but farms are the nearest thing there is to a natural habitat for the rock gentlemen,” he said of his former musical rival. “I don’t think anyone ever bought a farm and said ‘oh no’.”

Asked about the rumours by a fan on Twitter, Gallagher unfortunately branded them fake and said there is no chance of him moving to the Cotswolds.

“Is it true you’re looking to move into a country house next to Alex James, LG?” the fan wrote, to which Gallagher responded: “Fake news full of Bumbaclarts round those parts.”

Fake news full of Bumbaclarts round those parts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2022

James is set to reunite with Blur next year for two huge Wembley Stadium gigs on July 8 and 9, with other shows at a French festival and Dublin’s Malahide Castle also confirmed.

James also teased the possibility of new music from the band. Blur’s eighth and latest studio album, ‘The Magic Whip’, came out in 2015.

Advertisement

“I literally never know what’s going to happen next with Damon [Albarn],” James said in an interview with BBC 6Music’s Steve Lamacq. “It might be the last show, it might [lead to] a new album. It’s part of the fun of it, I literally never know what’s going to happen.”

James also revealed how surprised he had been to discover how much younger audiences had latched on to Blur’s music. “What amazes me is how Blur’s blown up on socials. It’s crazy how many 18 to 24 year olds like us, because you can look at all the data and analyse it, right?

“The amount of people that come up to me and go like, ‘Blur’s my daughter’s favourite band,’ or ‘My son’s trying to learn how to play the bass on ‘Song 2’. The music seems to have found a new audience.”

Gallagher, meanwhile, released new documentary Knebworth 22 last week, telling the story of his huge return to the legendary venue this summer.