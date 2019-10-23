"Strengths are: When I'm in good health and I'm singing, no one can touch me"

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he believes to be his personal strengths and weaknesses in a new interview.

The former Oasis frontman turned solo star, who released his second album ‘Why Me? Why Not.‘ last month, was in conversation with GQ when he was asked to elaborate on a statement he made in his As It Was documentary. At the top of the film, Gallagher says: “I know how great I am and I know how shit I am”.

Responding to what this referred to, the singer explained: “Strengths are: When I’m in good health and I’m singing, no one can touch me. I’m not about singing technique, just fuckin’ aggy shit. If you like that, then I piss all over everyone put together.”

Gallagher went on to say that his weaknesses include “finishing off songs” along with his inability to play the guitar and to write lyrics, adding that these are “not [his] thing” as an artist.

“I party way too much. I’ve maybe fucked up my voice a bit, but it’s pretty aggressive and it sounds alright to me,” he continued. “If you’ve lost that then you’re fucked, aren’t ya? It’s fuckin’ game over.”

Pressed on why he finds it difficult to pen lyrics, LG replied: “I don’t know. It depends if I’m in the mood. But sometimes I don’t say what I think I should be saying. I know I’m not the greatest lyricist ever but I’m not the worst. I find it hard to say what I really fuckin’ mean.”

Despite this admission, Liam Gallagher recently spoke of his desire to write the next James Bond theme song – revealing that he’s already put lyrics to paper for the potential track.