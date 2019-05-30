Liam Gallagher reveals the name of his new album

Not long to wait now...

Liam Gallagher has revealed that his upcoming second album will be called ‘WHY ME? WHY NOT’.

Gallagher revealed that the recording of his second album was completed in March, which looks set to feature his son Gene. He also said back in December that he’s collaborated with an “an army of songwriters” in LA. He also described his work as “20 new songs that will change your lives.”

After teasing the imminent release of his new solo single ‘Shockwave‘ with mysterious social media posts and billboards around his native Manchester, the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has taken to Twitter to reveal the title of the album. After Tweeting ‘WHY ME? WHY NOT’, he then confirmed to a fan that it would “indeed” be his second solo record’s title.

Charlie Lightening, director of Gallagher’s upcoming film, As It Was has also teased that the record will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)‘.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the new album. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Gallagher’s new new film As It Was will premiere next week, this week also saw a casting call go out for someone to play the Britpop icon in the new Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories.