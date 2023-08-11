Liam Gallagher reveals new colourway for Adidas collaboration

Liam Gallagher and Adidas have released a brand new colourway of their previous shoe collaboration, the LG2 SPZL.

The shoe marks Gallagher’s third release with the brand. According to a press release, the creation of the new shoe came from former Oasis frontman and the Adidas Spezial founder Gary Aspden, after they reunited to create a second colourway of the LG2 SPZL.

The new LG2 SPZL features the same hybrid silhouette the duo created, loosely based on several different historical Adidas footwear references, along with three bottle green stripes, a gum outsole and Gallagher’s portrait on the tongue. The trainers are set for release in September.

Gallagher has signed three pairs of the Adidas trainers from his personal collection, which will be used as part of a giveaway for fans based in the UK. For a chance to win one of the autographed pairs, UK fans can visit here and purchase a copy of the ‘Knebworth 22’ live album for the chance to win.

The new bottle green LG2 SPZL will be displayed at the singer’s pop-up gallery ahead of their release. The gallery will display exclusive ‘Knebworth 22’ photography from Charlie Lightening and Richard Welland Studios. In addition to the photography, the gallery will also be selling copies of ‘Knebworth 22’ on vinyl and CD, as well as merch.

In other news, Gallagher recently covered Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’ at his intimate show in London’s KOKO venue.

The frontman performed a host of Oasis classics alongside his former bandmate Bonehead, who made his return after being giving the all-clear from cancer last year.

Gallagher is set to perform various other live sets around the UK later this year, including an exclusive headline set at Boardmasters festival on August 12.

Meanwhile, rumours have continued to surround a possible Oasis reunion, with both Gallagher brothers commenting on the chances over the years. Three years ago, in a cover interview with NME, Liam Gallagher said that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Back in January, Noel then claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

However, shortly after Liam accused his brother of doing “a lot of damage” to the brand.

Speaking to NME In Conversation last month about the comeback shows of Britpop peers Blur and Pulp, Noel said: “Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it. Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”