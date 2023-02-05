Liam Gallagher reveals recovery from hip operation: “Riverdance here I come”

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s recovering from a hip operation.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman took to Twitter to tell fans that he had the operation last week and that “all went well”. He joked that he would soon be taking part in ‘Riverdance’ – a reference to the Irish dance group known for their fast routines. He also thanked all the doctors and nurses who looked after him.

“Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me,” Liam began.

“Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG.”

When one fan joked with Liam about whether or not the operation had affected his trademark swagger, to which he replied: “I’m getting my physio to study videos of my old walk so we don’t miss a trick,” Liam wrote. “The comeback is real.”

One fan also asked Liam if he was “drugged up for it” to which he replied, “yeah best part.”

You can see the tweets here:

Recently, Liam tweeted that his brother Noel has been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”.

Liam took to Twitter on January 18, writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

This comes after Noel Gallagher said that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. Noel made the comment on BBC Radio Manchester yesterday (January 17), but added that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

In October last year, Noel said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together.

Liam, in contrast, has been vocal about his support of an Oasis reunion in recent years. In February 2022, Liam said that Oasis “should never have split up,” and that he would “love” the iconic band to get back together.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy even weighed in on the ongoing speculation around a potential Oasis reunion recently, telling the Gallagher brothers to “grow up” and reform.

The comments came during an interview on Q with Tom Power in which Healy said: “What are Oasis doing?” Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Healy said that he could handle Liam and Noel Gallagher “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s”, but not “acting like they’re in their 20s”. “They need to grow up,” he added. “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”