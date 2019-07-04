Liam Gallagher reveals tracklist for ‘Why Me? Why Not’

It seems so...

Liam Gallagher appears to have unveiled the tracklist for his second solo album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

Read more: Liam Gallagher rolls back the years to prove he could headline Glastonbury without Oasis

The ‘Shockwave’ singer, who releases his new album on September 20, took to Twitter today (July 4) to announce – tweet-by-tweet – what looks to be the record’s run of songs.

If his Twitter posts are to be taken as official confirmation, the tracklist is as follows:

‘Shockwave’

‘One Of Us’

‘Once’

‘Now That I’ve Found You’

‘Halo’

‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Be Stiill’

‘Alright Now’

‘Meadow’

‘The River’

‘Gone’

Gallagher performed a storming set at Glastonbury last weekend, which NME said proved he could headline the festival solo.

In his review, Kevin EG Perry wrote: “the former Oasis frontman proved that, even without brother Noel, he has more than enough hits to provide a string of unforgettable Glastonbury moments

“Liam Gallagher was put on this earth for moments like this. His set on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night after a glorious day of sunshiiiine was so full of ‘Glastonbury moments’ that it’ll be hard for any act this weekend to better him.”

In other news, Liam has been caught up in another family fued with his brother Noel, which led to him calling for “perspective” over his recent “threatening” message.

The former Oasis bandmates made headlines in coming to blows once again this week when Noel shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange. In it, Liam tells his niece Anais Gallagher that Noel’s wife Sara Macdonald better be “very careful” after she described the former Beady Eye frontman as a “fat twat” following his Glastonbury performance on Saturday night.

Liam, who has since apologised, has now accused some of his critics of hypocrisy, saying: “Since when has telling somebody to be careful worse than wishing someone drop DEAD or hoping someone dies of AIDS?” asked Liam. “Let’s get things into perspective. Wishing you all LOVE n LIGHT LG x”

NME has contacted Liam Gallagher’s press officers for confirmation.