Liam Gallagher reworks ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Supersonic’ in coronavirus hand-washing videos

Liam Gallagher has reworked Oasis classics ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Supersonic’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on Twitter, the former Oasis frontman shared two clips of him singing the iconic tunes – renamed ‘Wonderwash’ and ‘Soapersonic’ – while washing his hands, in a bid to convince his fans to follow suit.

Reworking ‘Wonderwall’ with new lyrics, Gallagher sings: “Today’s gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you/ By now you should have somehow realised what you’ve got to do/ Wash your hands, scrubs your toes/ Scratch your arse and pick your nose/ C’mon, you know.”

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Advertisement

For ‘Supersonic’, he sings: “I need to be myself/ I can’t be no one else/ I’m feeling soapersonic/ Give me gin and tonic/ You can have it all but how much do you want it/ Wash your hands you little fuckers.”

Here’s another one you might know. It’s called SOAPERSONIC. If you know the words wash along LG x pic.twitter.com/pG4ZHjH5VL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher asked his brother Noel if he would consider getting Oasis back together for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus crisis ends.

The Manchester band famously split in August 2009 after Noel walked out, declaring that he couldn’t continue to work with Liam a day longer.

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher has brought some momentary light relief to the coronavirus crisis by joking that he and Noel have been “self isolating for 10 years.”

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher tried to reassure fans who were facing long self-isolation periods by comparing the situation to his and Noel’s estranged relationship.

“Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt,” Liam tweeted this evening (March 18).

An extensive list of all the gigs cancelled/postponed as a result of coronavirus can be found here.