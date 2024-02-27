Liam Gallagher on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “As much as I love Mariah Carey, do me a favour and fuck off”

Liam Gallagher has once again taken aim at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and this year’s nominees, telling those behind the honour to “fuck off”.

The comments about the Hall of Fame come after Oasis, for the first time ever, were listed as one of the acts revealed as this year’s nominees earlier this month.

Others up for induction to the Cleveland hall for 2024 include Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Jane’s Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & the Gang, Sade, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O’Connor, Peter Frampton, A Tribe Called Quest and Cher.

Advertisement

Following the nominees being shared, Gallagher was quick to show his thoughts towards the Rock Hall in a series of memorable tweets. “Fuck the Rock n’ Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG,” one read, while another added that he doesn’t “need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat”.

He also told fans on X/Twitter not to “waste your time” by voting for Oasis, adding that “as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox”.

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Now, the Britpop icon has shared some more ungracious comments about the nomination during a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and fuck off,” he told the outlet, referencing Carey being another first-time nominee this year.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks,” he added.

Advertisement

The interview was done alongside Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, ahead of the two releasing their collaborative album on Friday (March 1), and elsewhere in the discussion the former Oasis frontman shed some insight on the chances of a reunion.

“I love my brother, I love my family and all that Oasis shit, there was no need for it, you know what I mean?” he said, discussing the 2009 backstage argument that led to their split. “Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it.”

He also said that he is open to the idea of reuniting, but only if Noel reaches out to him to show they’re on the same page. “He knows I’m not going to call him,” he said. “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

As well as the album with Squire, and upcoming tour with the Stone Roses member, Gallagher will also be embarking on a tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis‘ seminal 1994 album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, which will see him play the tracklist in full. The dates include a headline slot at Reading & Leeds.