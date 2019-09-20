Liam Gallagher says there’s “room for The Prodigy still” after Keith Flint’s death

The former Oasis frontman previously paid tribute to Flint during his Glastonbury performance

Liam Gallagher has said he thinks there’s still “room for The Prodigy” following the death of their frontman Keith Flint.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex in March after taking his own life. A post-mortem found his cause of death to be hanging and a toxicology report declared that he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

During an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson, Gallagher reflected on the Prodigy star’s death. “It’s terrible that he got to that stage where he just had to do something like that, and all the other people that do that,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it, man.”

He continued to say that he had spoken to Liam Howlett about the band’s future. “It’s like I said to him, there’s room for The Prodigy still, with or without Keith,” he said. “They’re that kind of band that can adapt to things. Even though [Flint] was a mega frontman and a big part of the thing… they’re just gonna have to look at it different and come at it from a different angle. That’s what I think The Prodigy were about.”

The former Oasis frontman previously paid tribute to Flint during his performance at Glastonbury 2019. He closed his set with a rendition of the Manchester band’s ‘Champagne Supernova’, telling the crowd beforehand: “I want to dedicate it to the one and only Keith Flint.”

Meanwhile, Flint’s bandmates marked what would have been his 50th birthday earlier this week (September 17), sharing photos of the late star from throughout his career. “Happy birthday Flinty, not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka!” they captioned the post.

Following the frontman’s death, the remaining members of the group shared a message with their fans, encouraging them to seek help if they too were suffering from mental health issues. “It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.”