Liam Gallagher says he might dedicate a song to Noel at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher has said he might dedicate a song to brother Noel when he plays Knebworth next weekend.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Gallagher was asked if he will be sending Noel a card for his birthday this weekend.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Oasis played to 250,000 fans at Knebworth in 1996 and next week, Gallagher will perform at Knebworth to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ landmark outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.

He went on to say that there would be no feuding at the gig, especially because his mum Peggy will be in attendance.

“I’ll be behaving the first night ‘cause me mam’s coming and then the second night I’ll go mental…I mean, I say that…you say that don’t you – ‘I’m gonna go mental man the second night’. I’ll have a couple of beers and then be like that, ‘You know what, I’m off to bed!’”

Gallagher’s third solo album, ‘C’mon, You Know’ was released today (May 27) via Warner. He’s already previewed the record with the singles ‘Everything’s Electric’, ‘Better Days’ and the album’s title track.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “His 2017 debut solo album, ‘As You Were’, had a clear task: to establish his epic comeback. Album two, 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, was the glorious victory lap, the second pint that deepened the pleasure of the first. This third record is the sound of Liam with little to prove; it’s loose and relaxed…

“…At once experimental and familiar enough to keep his stunning second act on course, ‘C’mon You Know’ finds Liam Gallagher having his cake and eating it – and there’s plenty to go round at this party. If he doesn’t overthink it, why should you? Turn off your mind, relax and bring the cans.”

Gallagher will showcase his new LP during a string of huge headline concerts over the summer. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.