Liam Gallagher says “80 per cent” of his new album is “a bit peculiar”

Liam Gallagher discussed his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ in an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning.

In the interview, Moyles described the singer’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ as “a great tune”, to which Gallagher replied: “It keeps the doors open to what’s next, know what I mean?”. ‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.

Commenting on the album, Gallagher added: “Some of it’s odd, man. I’d say 80 per cent of the record’s a bit peculiar, but still good. And 20 per cent of it’s kind of classic, like this.

“I still sound normal and mega and all that,” he continued. “But, you know, if you’re going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times, because if people don’t dig it, just blame it on COVID innit? And then we’ll go back to the normal stuff on the next record.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher opened up about turning 50 and his upcoming wedding plans, while he was also asked by Moyles for his “views on Boris Johnson, if you have any?”

“The same as everyone else’s, I think,” Gallagher replied, sighing. “Bit ridiculous, ain’t he, know what I mean?

“And he should never be in power and running this country, but they’re all as bad as each other, so my vibe is just get rid of ‘em all.”

‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

Gallagher will perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ at next week’s BRIT Awards, where the track will receive its live debut. He also has some solo shows coming up in June, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. Find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

