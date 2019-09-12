Liam Gallagher says he’s convinced Noel “doesn’t like him anymore”

"It is a pity. I love him"

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about his ongoing feud with Noel, saying that he’s convinced his brother no longer “likes” him.

Earlier this week Liam hit out at Noel for “slagging off” young fans who go to his shows and request Oasis songs.

Now, despite being previously convinced that he did believe Noel loved him deep down, the singer no longer thinks it’s the case.

“People ask me all the time when is Oasis coming back? It doesn’t look good right now. I’m beginning to believe that Noel doesn’t really like me. I always thought that when he messed with me he was joking, that he really loved me. But I have the feeling that it is true that he does not like me. It is a pity. I love him,” he told El Pais’ Icon magazine.

Gallagher added: “Noel is in his fucking world right now. I don’t know what’s up with that bastard. He is not happy doing cosmic pop. He is not happy being the leader. He is not happy having all the money. He is not happy with his beautiful girlfriend. He is not happy with his £80 million pounds. He is not happy with anything. What the hell makes you happy? He will end up playing in pubs because Oasis fans are going to end up to his nose.”

Earlier this month, Liam admitted that he “probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs” into the feud between himself and brother Noel after his niece got caught up in their argument earlier this year.

Liam is set to release his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20, while Noel’s next EP ‘This Is The Place’ follows on September 27.