Liam Gallagher says “greedy” Noel won’t be able to turn down Oasis reunion offer

Liam Gallagher has said that an Oasis reunion is an inevitability because his brother Noel is “greedy” and won’t be able to continue turning down offers.

His bold comments come after Noel was forced to deny Liam’s claim that he had turned down a staggering £100m offer for an Oasis reunion tour.

“To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis,” Noel said in January.

Advertisement

“I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.”

But in a new interview with NME for this week’s Big Read, Liam insisted that the offer was legitimate.

“The geezer’s ego’s out of control,” said Liam.

“Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it. He’s obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle. And obviously I’m his little brother, who’s doing well and I’m here to spoil the fucking party.”

When asked if the offer was officially tabled, Liam said his “greedy” brother would be unable to turn it down.

“It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around,” he explained.

Advertisement

“It is gonna happen, believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

As for the offer in question, Liam further explained that while the offer was exclusively for a tour, he would also consider the possibility of recording more Oasis music.

“I’d do a record, but listen, it depends on what kind of record it is. If it’s anything like that shit he’s putting out at the moment, I don’t think anyone wants that. I think people would give you £100 million not to fucking make that record, you know what I mean? They’d just go ‘yeah, look, here’s £100 million quid for the tour and here’s another £100 million quid to not make a record like that,” Liam said.

Earlier this month, Noel also took a cheeky dig at Liam’s track ‘Once’.