Liam Gallagher says he almost burnt down to Noel’s home

Liam Gallagher has claimed that he once almost set fire to his brother and former bandmate Noel‘s home in Ibiza.

The singer was appearing on footballer Peter Crouch’s TV show Save Our Summer, where he discussed the incident which took place before Oasis‘ acrimonious 2008 split.

“Our kid had a house [in Ibiza] once, years ago, which I nearly set fire to cause they lent it [to] me,” Gallagher said.

“So I get there, I’m getting a bit giddy and I’ve gone, ‘this is nuts innit’, got the drinks out, got a cig out, and it was like right on the sea, and I lit up and then I flicked it, it’s gone down the cliff… and the next minute there’s loads of fire.”

He continued: “We’ve not even unpacked our bags so I’m there running out with loads of pots and pans just launching at it because you couldn’t go down to it, I’d only been there about 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Liam took part in a special edition of Tim Burgess‘ Twitter Listening Party yesterday (June 12) to celebrate the release of his ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album and answer fan questions.

The set that was recorded for the live album saw the frontman deliver his first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, the video for which was released last month.

Last month also saw Gallagher join the Courteeners’ Liam Fray for the sing-a-long livestream event ‘Together In One Voice’ in Manchester.