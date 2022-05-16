Liam Gallagher has said that he hasn’t seen his brother and Oasis bandmate Noel in about 10 years.

The Britpop icons split up in 2009, and despite countless rumours of the band’s imminent reunion, the Gallagher brothers are still not on speaking terms.

In a new interview with Esquire, Liam revealed: “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?

“The good times outweigh the bad times,” he added. “I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”

Of the prospect of an Oasis reunion, Liam added: “I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week.

“The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here. I wouldn’t be surprised if God walks among us. I wouldn’t be surprised by all sorts.”

Last year, Liam and Noel registered a joint film production company for the release of the Oasis Knebworth 1996 documentary, which went on to become the highest-grossing documentary of 2021.

Discussing the production company in an NME Big Read interview earlier this year, Liam said that he didn’t speak to Noel throughout the setting up of the production company – just being involved so, in his own words, Noel couldn’t do “something ridiculous” with the project.

Of the film’s working title, Liam told NME: “I can’t remember the name, but he wanted to call the film something fucking ridiculous. I just went, ‘Fuck that – it should be just called Oasis Knebworth 1996’. Simple. He was calling it, ‘Ooh, The One With The Fucking Golden Ticket, Operation Fucking Gold’. Obviously he owns the key when it comes to the songs and that, but the image of it – I think I play an important part of [that].”

Elsewhere, Liam and his sons will appear in a new one-hour Sky special called Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours At Rockfield.

The documentary will follow the former Oasis frontman and his sons, Lennon and Gene, as they head to the renowned Rockfield Studios in Wales for what is described as “48 hours of music, memories and mayhem”.