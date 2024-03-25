Liam Gallagher says he needs to “undo” years of partying: “I’m on the downward slide”

Liam Gallagher has revealed he needs to “undo” years of partying, admitting he’s “on the downward slide”.

In a new interview with The Sun, the singer revealed he was trying to “undo years of partying” after being diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

“It’s time to undo it all now and get back to reality,” he told the newspaper. “All that stuff that you thought was cool in the early days…it’s time to get healthy. You’ve got to undo all the bad work you’ve done through fucking getting off your head and all that.”

Advertisement

In 2017, the former Oasis frontman was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition. He also underwent hip surgery last year due to his arthiritis, and says it’s causing him significant pain, calling his bones “mashed up”.

“I can’t sleep at night for the pain,” he told The Sun. “Tossing and turning. So I’m on herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life.

He added: “I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. But we’re all going to die, aren’t we?”

Gallagher also has psoriasis, a condition which causes skin flakes that he revealed has been mistaken for other white flaky substances. “I remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who came up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair,” he revealed.

“I’ve got psoriasis, so I had obviously been scratching it during the day and there were little white bits and shit. They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their fucking nose!”

Advertisement

The singer said he is on a “health trip”, reportedly cutting back on drink, drugs and cigarettes. He also revealed he gets up at 4am every day: “As you get older, life is precious, do you know what I mean?”

Gallagher is currently on a joint tour with The Stone Roses‘ John Squire, which sold out in 30 seconds. They are touring their debut self-titled album ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’, which NME rated four stars: “Obviously this isn’t a ‘Definitely Maybe’ or ‘The Stone Roses’ – no-one could touch those hook-laden masterpieces. As a triumph of style and mood, though, ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’ is well worthy of their enduring legacies.”

He is also due to depart on the 30th anniversary tour of ‘Definitely Maybe’, which kicks off in June this year. Find all dates below and get remaining tickets here:

JUNE 2024

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

11 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

28 – Manchester, Co-op Live

In other news, Gallagher has denied he and Squire will play Glastonbury this year after seemingly confirming it on social media.