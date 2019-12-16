Liam Gallagher has revealed that he was once offered the chance to join the jungle in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Oasis frontman said the opportunity came shortly after Beady Eye split up in 2014 but he turned it down.

He told MOJO magazine: ”There was all that. It might have been I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. They said, ‘Do you wanna come in the jungle?’ I said, ‘Listen mate, I’m already in the fucking jungle. Are you taking the fucking piss? My band’s just broken up, fucking our kid don’t speak to me, the missus has fucking left, I’ve got another fucking kid on the way – this is the fucking jungle. Fucking shitty little TV fucking show.”

Advertisement

Gallagher also revealed that producers for Strictly Come Dancing also came calling.

He added: ”I think I got asked to go on Strictly Come Dancing as well. I don’t know about that. The hips aren’t what they used to be. Maybe I’m just blagging it and a fucking proper little flamenco dude is trying to get out.”

Meanwhile, Eric Cantona recently uploaded a video of himself singing along to ‘Once‘, with the former Manchester United legend stating the song is his favourite of 2019.

“When two Manchester legends meet,” he captioned the video. “Once, my song of the year!”