Liam Gallagher says he won’t play any solo material on ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

Liam Gallagher has said that he will not play any of his solo material on his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour.

Earlier this month, the former Oasis frontman confirmed that he would be hitting the road in 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his old band’s 1994 debut album. See all the dates below.

Now, he has responded to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, who asked him if he planned to do an encore of solo songs at the end of the shows.

“No solo stuffs,” he replied. “Def maybe album b sides [including Oasis’ cover of The Beatles’] I am the walrus that’s well worth 8 grand a ticket”.

Gallagher has been teasing details about the tour for months, including suggesting earlier in October that he might roll out a couple of “naughty” ‘Definitely Maybe’-era B-sides, including ‘Half the World Away’, a song originally sung by Noel that Liam has never publicly taken lead vocals on.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” said Gallagher when he officially announced the tour. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

Liam has also claimed that he is planning to present fans with an elaborate visual display at the concerts, attempting to “bring the cover alive on stage”.

“It’s gonna be mega trust me,” he wrote on X/Twitter “I’m gonna go for it visually.”

“I’m gonna bring the cover alive on stage flamingos bowls of lasagna that I’m gonna dive head first in naked cmon,” he added, presumably referring to the plastic flamingo placed atop the fireplace on the album cover.

Recent Instagram posts from Liam featuring former Oasis guitarist Bonehead suggest that he may be joining him on the tour, having previously played on solo jaunts before his cancer scare took him from the road. The guitarist has since been given the all-clear.

Noel Gallagher has remained adamant that an Oasis reunion will not happening any time soon. However, he did confirm a 30th anniversary reissue of the seminal album.

Liam, meanwhile, recently hinted that his new solo album was finished. The singer-songwriter’s most recent studio album came in 2022 with his third LP ‘C’mon You Know’.

November will see Oasis reissue their B-sides collection ‘The Masterplan‘ to mark its 25th anniversary.

Full dates to the ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ UK and Ireland tour are below, and any remaining tickets are available here.

JUNE 2024

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live