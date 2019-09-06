Liam Gallagher says he’d legalise drugs if he was Prime Minister

And they'd be better quality too, obviously...

Liam Gallagher has declared his first mission if he was Prime Minister – legalising and improving the quality of drugs in the UK.

Read more: Liam Gallagher rolls back the years to prove he could headline Glastonbury without Oasis

“I’d legalise drugs because they are shocking these days,” the ‘One of Us’ singer told Mr Porter in a new interview. “Improve the quality and make some money out of it. Get the Peruvian back. ‘Cos at the moment, I’m not enjoying the quality of the drugs.”

In the interview, which also touched on Noel’s daughter Anaïs being brought into their recent feuding, Liam commented on the difference between rock ‘n’ roll nightlife now and in the 90s.

“I remember the 1990s and it was full of cunts back then. Now it’s full of cunts who want your picture with a phone camera. But now the drugs have got worse, so it’s full of cunts with cameras and shit drugs.”

When asked about his interest in politics, the former Oasis frontman also said he’s concerned about knife crime in the UK, and had a few pointed words to direct at the London Mayor.

Liam said: “I have teenage kids who are out and about. And then you hear that dude [Sadiq Khan] saying ‘Oh, London’s open for trade.’ Who gives a fuck about selling a couple of bananas or fish or some wood? That can wait. Get the youth sorted out!”

Last week, Liam reflected on the 10th anniversary of Oasis‘ explosive break-up.

The Manchester icons broke up in 2009 only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”