Liam Gallagher has said that he’s not been asked to take part in next month’s 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis‘ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’.

On Saturday (September 5), Noel Gallagher asked fans to submit questions about the game-changing 1995 album for an upcoming project.

Taking to Oasis’ official Instagram page, Noel wrote: “So anyway… as you are probably all aware ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

“I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.”

He added: “If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.”

Today (September 6), a day after the announcement, a fan asked Liam on Twitter if he was going to be taking part in the project.

“I’ve not been asked,” he replied. “ignition the fucking cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I’ll answer your questions on a daily basis.”

He added: “don’t need to make a big sing and dance about it.”

Ignition Management, a London-based music management company run by partners Marcus Russell & Alec McKinlay, manages Oasis. The company is also home to the likes of Catfish And The Bottlemen, Amy Macdonald, Neon Trees, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Last week, Oasis announced a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album, also promising “new and original Oasis content.”

The new limited edition reissues, which come on double silver vinyl and picture disc, will land on October 2 – 25 years to the day since the band released their second album.

News of the reissue follows the news that Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’, lifted from the 1995 album, was crowned the biggest Britpop song of the 1990s.