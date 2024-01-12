Liam Gallagher says “no one wants to be in a band” anymore: “It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars”

Liam Gallagher has said “no one wants to be in a band anymore”, claiming that the music industry is currently full of “‘me me me’ solo stars”.

The former Oasis frontman made the comments during a joint interview with John Squire about the pair’s new collaborative project, which they launched last week with the single ‘Just Another Rainbow’.

Later, Gallagher confirmed that the pair would be releasing a 10-track album together. He previously described the upcoming LP as “the best record since [The Beatles‘] ‘Revolver'”.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer shared his thoughts on current bands – or rather how there are “none about” who are worth his time or criticism. Gallagher, who also fronted Beady Eye after Oasis’ split, explained: “It’s a shame, because they’d be fucking getting it as well.”

He continued: “No one wants to be in a band and share success these days. It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars.”

LG went on to say that he intended to keep Oasis’ catalogue alive, having confirmed a 30th anniversary ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour in the UK and Ireland for this summer.

“There’s no way I’m letting Oasis turn into one of these [bands] where you just wrap an album in cellophane every 10 years,” the soloist added.

Reflecting on the Manchester group’s 2009 break-up, Gallagher said that his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel – along with Oasis’ manager Marcus Russell – “threw me under the fucking bus”. He recalled: “All my life caved in.”

Advertisement

Liam, who has released three solo albums since 2017, claimed that Noel had always intended to go it alone. He spoke about how the latter would play solo acoustic shows between Oasis’ touring commitments.

“If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate,” he said. “I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it.”

Later, LG addressed how the blame for Oasis’ split had been put on his drinking. “That was my behaviour since day one, and [Noel’s],” he explained. “That’s what made Oasis what it was.”

He continued: “I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into Ronan Keating or some soft cunt, going: ‘We can’t have that behaviour’. Meanwhile, [these days] he’s out on tour with fucking [ex-Kasabian frontman] Tom Meighan, who’s allegedly, apparently…

“And yet you won’t get back in a band with me because I’m a ‘fucking cunt’?! Eh, chill out, mate.”

Liam said the five-year period after Oasis’ break-up was an “absolute nightmare”, while Noel “was still walking into his big management office having everyone running around after him”.

Back in 2022, Liam said being a solo artist was “boring as fuck” and that he would “much rather be in a band”.

LG hinted last September that his next solo album was finished. His latest studio effort, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).

Liam and John Squire are this week in the running for Number One on the UK singles chart, the result of which will be revealed later today (January 12).

Meanwhile, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead – who plays in Liam’s solo band – revealed last month that he’d heard LG and Squire’s joint record. “It’s very good,” the musician commented.

Liam Gallagher will also perform ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he headlines Reading & Leeds 2024 this August.

He claimed last October that Noel had been asked to participate in the special UK/Ireland tour, but he “refused”. You can see the full list of dates and find any remaining tickets here.