Liam Gallagher says Noel turned down offer to take part in ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

Liam Gallagher has claimed that Noel Gallagher turned down the opportunity to take part in the upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour.

News of the UK tour was announced yesterday (October 16) and confirmed that Liam would be hitting the road to celebrate 30 years of Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The live shows follow on from an update shared by the singer earlier this year in which he reflected on the milestone and teased fans by saying that he was looking for a way to play the 1994 album in full.

Liam continued to tease the prospect, later announcing that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too as well ‘Half The World Away’ sung by his brother, former bandmate and Oasis’ chief songwriter, Noel.

However unfortunately for fans it looks like his brother and ex-bandmate has no intention of taking part in the upcoming tour. The live shows will instead be more of a solo venture for Liam.

This news came when Liam took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (October 17) to confirm that he offered his brother the chance to participate in the Oasis tour but that no plans ever materialised.

“He’s been asked and he’s refused,” he wrote, responding to a fan who asked when he was going to announce Noel’s involvement in the tour.

The 12-date ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ UK and Ireland tour will kick off in Sheffield on June 2 before making stops in Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin.

Three dates at London’s O2 venue are also planned, as are three in his hometown of Manchester, held at the Co-Op Live venue.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” he said at the time. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

It also appears that ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead will be joining him on the tour following his solo projects and previous cancer scare – he’s since been given the all-clear.

Tickets go on sale from 9am BST this Friday (October 20) and will be available here.

This is far from the first time that Oasis fans have had their hopes dashed for a reunion between the brothers. In light of the 30th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’, Noel confirmed that an Oasis reunion will not happening any time soon. He did, however, confirm plans for a 30th anniversary reissue of the seminal album to mark the occasion.

Additionally, speaking to NME as part of the In Conversation series, Noel said that there had “never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together”.

Instead, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has been focusing his efforts on his High Flying Birds solo project, which released their latest album ‘Council Skies’ earlier this year and has toured throughout 2023.

Liam, on the other hand, has also been heavily involved with his own solo career and recently released a live album from his show at Knebworth in 2022.

The event was one of his biggest headline gigs to date as a solo artist and saw him play to over 170,000 across two nights.

He has also teased that his new solo album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘C’Mon You Know’ – is now complete.