Liam also claimed Noel wouldn't let him use footage from the 'One Love Manchester' concert.

Liam Gallagher has claimed brother Noel wouldn’t let him use any Oasis songs in his new documentary, As It Was.

Speaking at the documentary’s premiere, Liam said Noel and his “people” hadn’t given permission for the use of Oasis songs in the film.

Announced last year, the new film promises to follow the “emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge ostracised lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and bitter legal battles.”

On being asked if he thought Noel had watched it already, Liam replied: “I think he has seen it, him and his little people [have seen] it and took the Oasis music out of it because that’s all he’s got left for me. Let him get on it with it.”

Gallagher also revealed that he wasn’t allowed to use footage from the One Love Manchester charity concert either, something he also blamed Noel for.

“He wouldn’t let me put the tunes in, the Oasis songs, stuff that we did for the [Manchester One] Love thing…so he’s definitely aware of what’s going on. That’s the only last thing he’s got, to stop me singing my Oasis songs.”

Gallagher added: “But it sounds good without the Oasis songs, I think it stands on its own.”

Asked about an Oasis reunion, Gallagher reiterated that he’s ready for the band to get back together at any time. “I’m ready to go, my bags are packed. Being solo and all that, it’s a bit boring, innit? I’d much prefer to be in the band with the lads but obviously I’m the Big Bad Wolf and he can’t handle it.”

“…It doesn’t make me sad it makes me fucking mad,” Liam added.

Liam also opened up about his upcoming solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’, the follow up to 2017’s ‘As You Were.’

Speaking about the new material and whether or not new single ‘Shockwave’, which was released today, is indicative of the album, Gallagher told NME: “Yeah, some songs are like that, it’s rock and roll banging guitars, it’s not cosmic pop and it don’t sound like Leo Sayer for a fucking start, not that I’ve got anything mad about Leo Sayer but it’s definitely what I do and I think it’s what people want.

“But then there’s some good…ballads on there that are pretty cool as well.”

Last night, Liam performed new single ‘Shockwave’ for the first time ever, ahead of its official release today. The live debut of the song comes after the star teased the song on his Instagram page last week (May 30).

Gallagher gave fans a 50-second preview of the track in a live-stream that was seemingly filmed in a pub garden.