Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has revealed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The musician, who was a founding member of Oasis, shared the news via Twitter today (April 26), writing that he would be taking a break.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he said. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Bonehead has been involved in Liam Gallagher‘s lives show for a number of years. In 2018, he joined the former Oasis frontman at the London Stadium during his support slot for The Rolling Stones.

He also joined Gallagher during his Down By The River Thames livestream show in 2020. The special set was performed on a barge as Gallagher and his band travelled down the Thames, when full-scale concerts were still prohibited under COVID lockdown laws.

Bonehead left Oasis in 1999, during the recording of the band’s fourth album ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’. He has since had solo projects and played with bands like Sek Loso and Beady Eye.

In response to the news, Gallagher tweeted his support: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”

Tim Burgess also commented, writing on Twitter: “Sending much love to the one and only, the wonderful and lovely @BoneheadsPage x x”

Other musicians that have sent well wishes include Andy Bell, former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll and Rowetta, as well as Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.