Liam Gallagher sends “love and light” to The Kairos following Liverpool stabbing

Liam Gallagher has sent “love and light” to two members of The Kairos after they were reportedly the victims of a stabbing in Liverpool this weekend.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a stabbing took place on Church Street in central Liverpool in the early hours of yesterday morning (March 1).

Two 19-year-old men were injured in the incident, with one of the victims currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The other victim, who suffered a minor knife wound to the face, has since been discharged from hospital.

Gallagher was among the social media users to voice their support for The Kairos, highlighting Tom and Lewis — thought to be frontman Tom Dempsey and guitarist Lewis Chambers — in his tweet in which he sent “love [and] light” to the victims of the stabbing.

Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 1, 2020

In a statement about the stabbing, Merseyside Police confirmed that they had arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident.

We have charged a man with 2 counts of Section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in public & affray after a stabbing on Church St #Liverpool at 4am on Sunday (1 March). The victim, 19, is in a serious but stable condition. Read more here:https://t.co/Aree35CMch pic.twitter.com/wI74d52l02 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 2, 2020

“It was reported a group of men had been seen fighting close to River Island on Church Street at 4am, and a 19-year-old man sustained a stab wound to the chest during the incident,” the force’s statement explains. “His condition is now described as serious but stable. A second 19-year-old man who was cut to the face was treated in hospital and later discharged.

“Jason Thomas Medlicott, 20, of Leinster Road, Liverpool has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.”

Medlicott has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (March 2).

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur said the force are “appealing to any members of the public who may have seen or even captured on camera any part of this incident to contact police” [via The Liverpool Echo] in order to aid the ongoing investigation.