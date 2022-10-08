Liam Gallagher shares emotive post about new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and mental health

Liam Gallagher has today (October 8) shared an emotive post about his new, upcoming video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and mental health.

Gallagher shared a clip of both the song – which appears on his latest album, ‘C’mon, You Know‘ – and its new video on social media today. It was accompanied by a post that explained how he’d teamed up with ‘Talk Club’ for the release.

Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.

Posting on Instagram, Gallagher wrote: “We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly seems to be at an all time high.

“I’ve lost many people far too early,” Gallagher continued, adding: “and it’s important to talk. I’m really pleased to be able to help in any way with this song and will be partnering up with Talk Club on my track ‘Too Good For Giving Up’.

The full video for the track will premiere on Monday October 10th at 9am BST. Check out the clip here and another supporting post from Gallagher below:

Back in September, Gallagher confirmed that he was in talks with John Squire about forming a supergroup.

The former Oasis singer first teased the idea i of the pair collaborating in June when he’d brought out the former The Stone Roses guitarist for his pair of Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“Super group incoming LG JS,” read one of Gallagher’s tweets at the time.

Then, in an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 Gallagher has said the pair are “definitely” going to work together.

Gallagher said in response to Wilkinson’s request for an update on the matter: “Yeah. Serious, man. But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

Wilkinson added: “So you’ve actually had the conversation a little bit?” to which Gallagher replied: “Maybe, yeah. Probably did that at Knebworth and that, I think, if I can remember anything about it.

“But, no. There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush. He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”

