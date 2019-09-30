He was originally supposed to be accompanied by Slowthai until the rapper pulled out in favour of supporting BROCKHAMPTON

Liam Gallagher has shared the names of the artists that will support him on his upcoming tour.

The musician announced the major arena tour back in June along with the release of single ‘The River’. It kicks off on November 11 in Cardiff and ends on November 29 in London.

Now, Gallagher has revealed that Miles Kane and DMA’s will support him on his upcoming arena tour. Sharing the news via his Instagram Story today (September 30) he posted a new tour poster with both acts’ names added to it.

Kane took to Twitter to share the news: “Excited to announce that I’ll be supporting the one and only @liamgallagher in Liverpool, Dublin, Nottingham and London this November. Cannot bloody wait, extra crispy! X”

Gallagher was to be accompanied by Slowthai on the tour until the rapper pulled out. The controversial Mercury-nominated rapper opted out of the shows to instead join Brockhampton on the road in the US.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to meet Liam, so it was heartbreaking to do that,” Slowthai said in an interview. “I didn’t want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things… it made a lot of sense.”

Liam Gallagher upcoming tour dates:

NOVEMBER

11 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham Arena

14 – Aberdeen P&J Live

15 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

17 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20 – Manchester Arena

21 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23 – Dublin 3 Arena

24 – Dublin 3 Arena

26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 – London O2 Arena

29 – London O2 Arena

Gallagher released ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, his second solo album, a little over a week ago (September 20). In a four-star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett called it “a classic sequel that adds depth of character.”