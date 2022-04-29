Liam Gallagher shares preview of upcoming ‘C’mon You Know’ track

Liam Gallagher has shared a preview of a track from his upcoming third album ‘C’mon You Know’ – listen below.

The former Oasis frontman is set to release the record on May 27 via Warner, and has already dropped the singles ‘Everything’s Electric’, ‘Better Days’ and the ‘C’mon You Know’ title track.

Gallagher debuted another cut called ‘The World Is In Need’ during an intimate 17-song gig in Blackburn on Wednesday night (April 27).

Taking to Twitter yesterday morning (April 28), LG posted a two-minute-20-second clip of another forthcoming tune.

“Work your every finger to the bone/ Try to lift the weight of this world on your own/ You’ve got nothing, nowhere,” Gallagher sings in the subdued first verse. Later, strings, keys and drums are introduced before the track enters into a Beatles-esque breakdown.

The snippet of the as-yet-unknown song then cuts out, with Gallagher providing no further information in the tweet. You can listen to the preview here:

Gallagher will showcase ‘C’mon You Know’ on a string of huge headline concerts over the summer, including a two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher’s bandmate Bonehead confirmed he would be taking a break from touring as he receives treatment for tonsil cancer.

“I’ll keep you posted [on] how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band,” said Bonehead (aka Paul Arthurs). “Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

In response to the news, Gallagher wrote that he was “sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery”.