Liam Gallagher shares rescheduled date for free NHS workers show

Liam Gallagher has shared a new rescheduled date for his free London show for NHS workers.

The gig, which will take place at London’s O2 Arena and see Gallagher supported by Primal Scream, was announced back in April and initially set to take place in October.

The date has now been pushed back to Sunday May 23, 2021, with all tickets remaining valid from the initial date.

“It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2,” Gallagher wrote when initially announcing the gig.

“They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x”

Other gigs announced as thanks to NHS staff and key workers include two shows from Manic Street Preachers, who will play a pair of huge shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena – with one free for NHS workers and another to benefit the health service.

Other artists to announce free gigs for NHS staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak include Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, The Script, and Rick Astley.

Back in July, Liam Gallagher criticised the UK government for their lack of support of grassroots music venues during the pandemic.

In the same month, the government announced plans to fund the UK’s arts, culture and heritage industries with £1.57billion to help them “weather the impact of coronavirus“.