Liam Gallagher slams “nasty human being” Noel as he responds to reports daughter Molly Moorish is “at the centre” of feud

Liam Gallagher has once again hit out at “nasty human being” Noel, following reports that his daughter Molly Moorish is “at the centre” of the pair’s escalating feud.

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher responded after Liam allegedly threatened his wife Sara MacDonald via a Whatsapp message to daughter, Anais. “Tell your step Mam to be very careful,” the text read, referencing comments made by MacDonald about Liam’s recent Glastonbury performance.

The High Flying Birds singer claimed that his younger brother was “always good at intimidating women”, while directly addressing an incident from last year, when Liam was accused of grabbing girlfriend Debbie Gwyther by the throat on a night out.

Liam later offered his “sincere apologies” to his mother and niece for involving them “in all of this childish behaviour”.

On Thursday (July 4), The Mirror reported that Liam’s formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish was “at the centre” of the recent row due to her being close to Noel and his wife for years.

Responding to claims she had a tight relationship with his brother and MacDonald before their reunion, Gallagher took to Instagram earlier today (July 7) to set the record straight.

“Noel Gallagher and his so-called fam have never took my LOVELY daughter on holiday,” he posted, “they never helped with her education [and] his wife blocked Molly from Instagram as soon as she started a relationship with me.”

Liam went on to claim that MacDonald subsequently “banned [Moorish] from all Noel’s gigs”, saying it was a “blessing in disguise” and describing the couple as “boring as fuck”.

“His wife made a beeline to my daughter in a club and laughed out loud in her face,” Liam continued, describing the alleged altercation as “very intimidating” and “not the kind of behaviour you would expect from a 50-year-old woman”.

He added: “Noel Gallagher you wished aids on Damon Albarn forever hang your head in shame you nasty human being LGx”

Liam referenced Noel’s past comments to the Blur singer earlier this week as he called for “perspective” over the recent criticism he has faced.

