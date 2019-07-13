The saga continues.

Liam Gallagher has shared a video of himself eating soup with a fork in a new, surreal dig at brother Noel. You can watch the video below.

The video appears to reference Noel’s insult of Liam from 2009, in which Noel branded him “a man with a fork in a world of soup.”

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman has also seemingly waded into the debate surrounding Noel’s scathing comments on Scotland in a recent interview where he branded it “a third world country”.

Liam thanked fans for buying tickets for his upcoming tour in the video before bagpipes begin to play. He then describes Scotland as a “beautiful country.”

Liam said: “I wanna thank all my brothers and sisters for buying tickets for the tour – I really appreciate it. You’ve made a very so-called angry man very, very happy. I love youse’ all and I’ll see you soon.

“By the way, Scotland [is a] beautiful country, the people are magnificent. Get yourself up there. I am he, you are he, you are me and we are all together.”

The High-Flying Birds frontman made the remarks about Scotland in his ongoing war of words with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi – which has seen him comparing the Glasgow singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Noel told Variety: “Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

Noel’s comments later saw popular Scottish fizzy drink Ian Bru deem Noel “cancelled” following the remarks.

While the pair are yet to meet, a chance encounter almost took place yesterday after both Capaldi and Gallagher played Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. Describing his hopes for a meeting, Capaldi admitted: “I’d love to see him and give him a big hug and a big kiss. I’m sure he’d love it!”

Meanwhile, Liam’s tour of the UK this November sold out almost immediately after tickets were released yesterday (July 12). His upcoming tour dates are below.

Liam Gallagher’s tour dates are:

November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 12: Birmingham Arena

November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live

November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 20: Manchester Arena

November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24: Dublin 3 Arena

November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 28-29: London O2 Arena