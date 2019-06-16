Liam Gallagher speaks out on “bullshit” allegations of assaulting his girlfriend: “It was all blown out of proportion”

Leaked CCTV footage emerged last summer of an argument between Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther

Liam Gallagher has spoken out on last year’s alleged altercation between himself and his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther.

In August 2018, the former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to state that he had “never put [his] hands on any woman in a vicious manner” after leaked footage appeared to show a heated argument between the couple.

With the video originally published by The Sun, Gwyther explained that she would be taking legal action against the newspaper. “Pack of lies as per usual,” she said of their claims of physical abuse.

Now in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Gallagher has said that the altercation was a “disagreement” that was “blown out of proportion” by the press.

“What happened there that night,” said Liam. “It got way blown out of fucking proportion as far as I was concerned. The next day I apologised to [his children]. Not because there was anything malicious in it, but because it was all in the press.

“[I was] going, ‘Look, it wasn’t like what they’re saying.’ I apologised to Debbie’s parents and my mam and the kids, ’cos it’s just bullshit.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Asked what happened that evening, Gallagher replied: “Well, nothing happened. We just had a disagreement, there was drinks involved, it was all blown out of proportion and it was all sorted the next day.”

Explaining that the incident wasn’t “like [the press] said it was”, Gallagher added: “We went to the police station — and that was another load of bollocks too, they all looked starstruck.

“I’ve been through this a million times before. There’s always little bumps in the road, but people blow it out of proportion. But [the family] know it, they wouldn’t be around me if that’s how I was.”

Last year’s story quoted an anonymous source who reportedly witnessed the altercation, which was alleged to have taken place at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. Denying the allegations levelled against Gallagher at the time, Gwyther said: “Shame on them [The Sun] and all who have asked for Liam’s comment rather than mine. Caring individuals all of them I’m sure. Pack of lies as per usual.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently released his new single ‘Shockwave‘ – the first taste of his second solo album, ‘Why Me? Why Not‘. The ‘As You Were’ follow-up is set to arrive on September 20.