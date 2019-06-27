Liam Gallagher teases artwork for ‘Why Me? Why Not’

It's out on September 20

Liam Gallagher has teased the artwork for his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted an image of the record, which again features a picture of Gallagher on the cover. You can view the artwork below.

Earlier this month, the singer posted the release date of his forthcoming second album as September 20.

Gallagher previously revealed that the recording of his second album was completed in March, which looks set to feature his son Gene. He also said back in December that he’s collaborated with an “an army of songwriters” in LA and described his work as “20 new songs that will change your lives.”

It’s been confirmed he’s again working with Miike Snow singer Andrew Wyatt and Adele/Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, both of whom were among the collaborators on ‘As You Were’.

Earlier today (June 27), The Killers denied that he is due to team up with them during their headline performance at Glastonbury on Saturday (June 29). Gallagher is due to appear before the band on the Pyramid Stage.

He also recently said that he would hit a politician “round the head” if he saw one dabbling with drugs.

As the Tory leadership narrows down to just Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, Gallagher says he’s not in favour of drug-taking politicians.

“If I did see a politician taking drugs he’d get a crack round the head,” he told BBC Breakfast’s Colin Paterson. “I’d say, ‘What are you doing, you doughnut’. They’re meant to be running the country, aren’t they?”

Despite his extensive years of partying, he also said that he’s never seen a politician taking drugs.