Liam Gallagher teases “fucking massive” announcement coming tomorrow

Liam Gallagher has taken to social media to tease a “fucking massive” announcement that he’s got coming tomorrow (January 20).

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter this morning (January 19) to reveal that he has something pretty big on the way; the cryptic post also saw him have a dig at his estranged brother Noel.

“Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred fucking massive so stay tuned LG x” he tweeted.

Although it’s not been confirmed as to what the announcement is, that didn’t stop a number of fans speculating in the comment section of Gallagher’s tweet.

“You supporting U2 next tour?” one fan asked, seemingly a cheeky reference to his brother Noel touring with the Irish band a few years ago. Liam replied: “Stop smoking taytos they should be supporting ME.”

Another fan asked if he was going to appear as a guest on Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast, on which Noel is a regular. “That’s not big thats for AZBINS,” Liam replied.

Elsewhere, he was asked whether he’s seen Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary, Get Back, yet, to which he said he was “two scared” to. “”Still too or to or 2 or two scared,” he tweeted.

Gallagher announced back in October the release of his third solo album, ‘C’mon You Know’, which is set to arrive on May 22, 2022.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ comes out right before he’s due to head out on an accompanying UK tour, which will see Gallagher return to Knebworth for two sold-out nights.

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently took aim at actor and comedian Alan Davies after the Jonathan Creek star bad-mouthed the former Oasis musician’s beloved Manchester City football club.

“Alan Davies you need to fuck off to another CUNTRY 1 where they ain’t got a sense of humour,” the former Oasis man wrote. “You’ll fit rite in you un funny spunkbubble MCFC LG x.”