Liam Gallagher teases first single from his second solo record

Is a Shockwave on the way?

Liam Gallagher has teased the first single from his second solo album in a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The former Oasis frontman, who is expected to release the follow-up to 2017’s ‘As You Were’ at some point this year, shared a post of a Manchester billboard on Instagram.

Underneath a brief message that celebrated Man City’s domestic treble victory, the billboard states: “It’s coming round like a Shockwave – Liam Gallagher.”

While Gallagher is yet to officially confirm the lyric, it’s believed that ‘Shockwave’ will be the first single from his second solo record – and it could be arriving pretty soon.

As one group of eagle-eyed fans noticed, another Instagram post shows a crowd banner stating “7 June”, which would well be the date that the first single finally arrives.

It comes days after Gallagher confirmed that his second solo record is “in the bag”. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “Album 2 in the bag Dya want some LG x”

Charlie Lightening, director of Gallagher’s upcoming film, As It Was has also teased that the record will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory).

It’s mega,” he told NME. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one. That’s progression. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

In other Liam news, a casting call was issued yesterday for budding actors who wish to play the rock icon in a new film based on the life of Creation Records founder Alan McGee.