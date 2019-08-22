Liam Gallagher teases new video for ‘One Of Us’ — created by the team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’

By order of LG.

Liam Gallagher has teased a snippet from his upcoming music video for ‘One Of Us’, which has been created by two of the primary filmmakers behind Peaky Blinders — check it out below.

Anthony Byrne, the director behind the forthcoming season five of Peaky Blinders, has directed Gallagher’s latest visuals. The video’s concept has also been written by Stephen Knight, who is the creator of the hit BBC show.

The former Beady Eye and Oasis frontman is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single to be released from the album so far after ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’

You can watch a clip of the video for ‘One Of Us’ below:

Described as “a song which expresses hope that a fractured relationship can be salvaged in the future,” it references Oasis’ classic song ‘Live Forever.’

Speaking about the new song, Liam said: “‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging. I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

Co-written by Liam, his youngest son Gene plays bongos on the track alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nick Zimmer on guitar.

Speaking of his upcoming album release, Gallagher said in a statement: “I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

Liam Gallagher will play the following dates in November:

11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12: Birmingham Arena

14: Aberdeen P&J Live

15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20: Manchester Arena

21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

24: Dublin 3 Arena

26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28: London O2 Arena

29: London o2 Arena (extra date)