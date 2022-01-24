Liam Gallagher teases Oasis deep cut that could make a return to his solo live set

Liam Gallagher has hinted that an Oasis deep cut could make a return to his live solo set.

Gallagher told a fan on Twitter today (January 24) that he’d like to return ‘I Can See A Liar’ – from 2000’s ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ – to his live shows.

One of Gallagher’s fans asked: “If you could sing an Oasis song that you haven’t sung in several years, what song would it be?”

Gallagher replied: “‘I Can See A Liar’ is tickling my maltesesrs [sic] these days.”

The song was performed only handful of times by Oasis, the last time being on The Late Show With David Letterman back in May 2000.

Last week, Gallagher announced details of a new single called ‘Everything’s Electric’.

After teasing some “fucking massive” news on Twitter last week (January 19), the former Oasis frontman confirmed a day later that the track will arrive on February 4. It’ll be the first preview of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’, which is out on May 22.

Gallagher has also been announced as one of the acts to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022.

This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 in London on February 8, with comedian Mo Gilligan replacing Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Gallagher confirmed to fans on Twitter that he will perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ at the event.

Holly Humberstone (the winner of this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award) is also set to perform at The O2 along with Doja Cat (nominated for International Artist and International Song Of The Year) and Little Simz, who’s in the running for four statues. Ed Sheeran and Dave will also make appearances at the event.