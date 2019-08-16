Liam Gallagher teases a return to Knebworth next summer

It's been 23 years since he and Oasis played their historic gigs on the Hertfordshire site

Liam Gallagher has teased that he might be up for a return to Knebworth House next summer, 23 years after he and Oasis played their biggest ever shows.

In August 1996, Oasis played two of the biggest shows in British music history. Taking place on August 10 and 11 at Knebworth House in Stevenage, the monumental gigs attracted a combined 250,000 across the two dates. Often referred to as Britpop’s crowning moment, Knebworth cemented the Manchester icons as one of the nation’s most beloved and popular bands.

Oasis might no longer be active but that hasn’t stopped Liam Gallagher from expressing his interest in returning to the Knebworth all these years on.

“Any body fancy knebworth next summer c’mon you know,” Gallagher tweeted earlier today (August 16).

Former Oasis guitarist, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs responded to his former bandmate’s rallying cry by simply saying: “Me.”

Sparking excitement amongst fans, one asked: “Shall I start queuing now?” While another chimed in by saying: “Please don’t toy with us. We’re delicate.”

Other fans expressed that they would be up for retuning to the scene of two of the most epic gigs in British music history, but only if Noel Gallagher was a part of the lineup.

“Get the band back together,” one fan replied. Another said: “Get noel and maybe,” while a third added: “Only if your kid joins ya.”

Meanwhile, Bonehead has said that he believes the band should have quit after they played their two Knebworth shows.