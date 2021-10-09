Liam Gallagher thanks fans after both Knebworth shows sell out

Liam Gallagher has thanked fans after both his Knebworth shows sold out this week.

Earlier this month, the singer announced he would be playing the biggest solo show of his career at Knebworth Park on June 4, 2022, with support from Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Then, due to “phenomenal demand”, he announced that a second date would be added on June 3. Support for this date will come from Kasabian plus more to be announced.

After both shows sold out this week, Gallagher took to social media to thank his fans.

He said: “My 2 Knebworth gigs, Friday and Saturday are now sold out. Absolutely blown away by the love and support. We believe in One Another see you there, C’MON YOU KNOW LG x”

My 2 Knebworth gigs, Friday and Saturday are now sold out. Absolutely blown away by the love and support. We believe in One Another see you there, C'MON YOU KNOW LG x pic.twitter.com/Rb8njUtxvj — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 8, 2021

To coincide with the Knebworth announcement, Gallagher announced details of his third solo studio album, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

Gallagher also revealed that he’s dedicated a song on the album to his brother Noel Gallagher.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X about his big news, Liam was asked for his favourite track on ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

“The next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it’s full of sunshine,” he said. “And then there’s another one, ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, and it’s dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”

Gallagher headlined Reading & Leeds, the Isle of Wight Festival and TRNSMT this summer. He also performed a free gig for NHS workers in London.