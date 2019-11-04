Liam Gallagher thanks MTV EMAs for “recognising his brilliance”

"Thanks for the award. I wear it well."

Liam Gallagher has thanked MTV’s EMAs for “recognising his brilliance” after he received the first ever Rock Icon Award at the ceremony.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman was honoured at the event in Seville, Spain, for his work in both groups as well as his work as a solo artist.

Accepting the award, Gallagher said: “Thank you man. I won’t keep you too long but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognising my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well.” After the short speech, Gallagher walked quickly off stage.

Gallagher also performed new song ‘Once’ and Oasis classic ‘Wonderwall’ at the event. During the latter, Gallagher changed the lyrics of the song to: “there are many things I would like to say to you…but I don’t speak Spanish.” You can watch footage of the moment below.

Last week, Gallagher revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.

As reported by Radio X, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: “Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive.” He added: “As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.”

In a four star review of Gallagher’s latest, NME said: “This album lacks the novelty factor – Liam finally going solo – that made ‘As You Were’ so welcome. But it’s more diverse (everything’s relative) and textured.

“At times, as on the trippy, psychedelic breakdown that precedes the final reprise of ‘Once’, it drifts deliciously close to “cosmic pop”, the phrase Liam has used to slag off his brother’s more experimental solo stuff…He’d perhaps do well to take his own advice and give the Noel-baiting stuff a break, but this is a cracking sequel nonetheless.”

Last week (October 28), Robbie Williams revealed he still holds a grudge against Liam Gallagher, adding in a new interview that he would “love” to fight him.

Speaking to GQ, Williams said that he has a “long fucking list of enemies” and admitted that “Liam’s on the list” when asked about their beef, which dates back to the 2000 BRIT Awards. The pair were briefly friends in the 90s following Williams’ spilt from Take That.