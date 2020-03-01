Liam Gallagher on his support for The Green Party: “They’re talking about real issues”

Liam Gallagher has spoken about his support for The Green Party, saying that he admires the environmentally-focused political party for “talking about real issues”.

Gallagher was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read in which he addressed a number of subjects, including the prospect of a possible Oasis reunion and his current political opinions.

The singer voted for the Green Party in the December 2019 general election, and told NME that he thinks “they’re the only ones that I can actually sit there and go, ‘Do you know what, they’re actually thinking about something that’s right, the rest of us are all bullshitting each other.’

Advertisement

“Whether it’s free WiFi or a fucking train up to fucking Scotland — back and that in fucking zero time — The Green Party are talking about real issues.”

Elsewhere in his Big Read interview with NME, Liam spoke with confidence about the possibility of an Oasis reunion — sharing his belief that his “greedy” brother Noel Gallagher wouldn’t be able to keep turning down big-money offers to reform their band.

“[An Oasis reunion] is gonna happen, believe you me,” Liam said. “It’s gonna happen very fucking soon because [Noel’s] greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”