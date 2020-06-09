Liam Gallagher to join Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party to talk ‘MTV Unplugged’ and answer fan questions

Liam Gallagher will take part in one of Tim Burgess‘ Twitter Listening Parties on Friday (June 12) to celebrate the release of his ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album and answer fan questions.

The online event will help celebrate the arrival of Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ album, which was recorded last summer at Hull City Hall.

Gallagher and Burgess will be joined on Twitter by former Oasis guitarist Bonehead to share their thoughts on the live album and answer fans questions throughout.

Advertisement

The ‘MTV Unplugged’ listening party is set to kick off at 7PM UK time on Friday.

Friday June 12th

7pm (U.K. time)@liamgallagher will be our host for an extra special #TimsTwitterListeningParty featuring his @MTV Unplugged album. Join us pic.twitter.com/ZithhdvXkQ — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 9, 2020

Speaking about the event, Burgess commented: “Ever since I first saw Liam perform, at In The City way back in 1992, I’ve always been a big fan. It’s an honour to have Liam join us — the listening parties are a beautiful thing.”

The set that was recorded for the live album saw Gallagher deliver his first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, and the video for that song was released last month.

Last month also saw Gallagher join the Courteeners’ Liam Fray for the sing-a-long livestream event ‘Together In One Voice’ in Manchester.

Advertisement

The residents of Greater Manchester were encouraged to join in with the event from their homes, which aimed to “harness the power of music to connect their communities and bring them together in these challenging times.” It took place as part of Manchester International Festival’s online programme MIF LIVE.